Simone Biles makes it Instagram official with first ever boyfriend

After putting love on the back burner to pursue her Olympic dreams, Simone Biles has taken to Instagram to declare herself off the market.

While the 20-year-old did not identify the man who has won her heart, PEOPLE can reveal the gold medalist is dating fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin.

Making their relationship Instagram official on Monday, Biles posted a snap of herself looking up adoringly at the 23-year-old.

Biles captioned the photograph, “Always smiling with you.”

The Olympian took Ervin as her date as she was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Her strapping beau also posted a photograph of the couple from the event, gushing about the former Dancing With The Stars competitor.

“Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself,” Ervin wrote.

“You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

Biles, who became a household name after competing in the Rio Olympic Games, has been candid in the past about not having time for a love life.

“I have never had a boyfriend in my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight on earlier this year. “At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date.”