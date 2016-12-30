Sia Files for Divorce From Husband Erik Lang

Sia has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Erik Lang, ET confirms.

The "Chandelier" singer filed court documents in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," the pair said in a statement issued to ET after announcing their split earlier this month. "We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment."

Sia, whose real name is Sia Furler, and Lang were married for two years and have no children. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after a whirlwind two-month engagement.

The 41-year-old singer has spent much of 2016 promoting her new projects, including high-profile appearances and a nationwide tour.

Earlier this month, she garnered three GRAMMY nominations, including one for the Zootopia song, "Try Everything," and two for her latest album, This Is Acting. In July, she scored her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 for her hit, "Cheap Thrills."

