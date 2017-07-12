Shia LaBeouf Speaks Out After Arrest: 'I Am Deeply Ashamed of My Behavior'

Shia LeBeouf isn't making any excuses.

The 31-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to release a statement after his Saturday arrest for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, explaining that he has been struggling with addiction.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint," LaBeouf wrote. "The severity of my behavior is not lost on me."

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom," he continued. "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."

In a video of LaBeouf's arrest obtained by ET, the Transformers star repeatedly swore at his arresting officers.

"I have rights! I'm an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?" he yelled while being arrested in the lobby of his Savannah, Georgia, hotel.

"I'm a f**king American, I pay my taxes, get these s**ts off my f**king arm," he continued in the police cruiser, before telling the black officer that the President "doesn't give a f**k about you, and you wanna do what? Arrest white people?"

This isn't LaBeouf's first alcohol-related arrest. In 2014, he sought treatment for alcohol addiction after he was handcuffed and escorted out of a Broadway performance of Cabaret after downing "a lot of whiskey."

"He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery," his rep said in a statement to ET at the time.

LaBeouf also received a DUI following a car accident in 2008, telling Details magazine that he didn't know "how to have one drink."

"[My dad and I] would drink together and smoke together and it's just a bad deal," he shared. "It's not something that is conducive to being a role model -- no iconic actors that I know of have problems like that. And I don't know how to do it like a gentleman. I don't know how to have one drink."

