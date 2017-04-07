Shia LaBeouf Freaks Out at Jerry’s Deli, Calls Bartender a ‘Racist’

Shia LaBeouf went off on an expletive-laden rant, calling a bartender a “f***ing racist” and “f***ing racist b****.” So what was the argument over? French fries.

TMZ has video of the verbal altercation that took place at Jerry’s Deli in Studio City, Calif. The 30-year-old actor was reportedly bowling next door at Pinz, where he had been “pounding back beers” for three hours, according to the website.

It’s not clear how the incident began, but when the footage starts, the Transformers star is clearly upset that he isn’t being served fries.

“I’m asking you about why you won’t serve me French fries,” LaBeouf yells. “I’m asking you about the French fries, and you wanna hit me in the head with a Grey Goose bottle!”

The bartender in question can be seen holding a bottle of Grey Goose vodka.

“He wanted to hit me with a Grey Goose bottle about French fries,” LaBeouf rants. “You f***ing racist b***… you f***ed up!”

After becoming unruly, LaBeouf was obviously asked to leave. On his way out, he hurled more profanities, repeatedly calling the bartender a racist (and also said something about Tennessee). It’s unclear what prompted the accusation. The temperamental actor left but then returned after realizing he was still wearing his bowling shoes. He sprinted away down the street after exchanging his footwear.

Hey, if your new movie, Man Down, sold only one ticket in the U.K. during its opening weekend — yes, one — you’d be upset too.

