Shia LaBeouf Arrested in Georgia for Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on Saturday morning in Savannah, Georgia, ET can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Chatham County Sheriff's Office tells ET that the 31-year-old actor was booked for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction.

He was taken into custody at 4 a.m. ET also confirmed LaBeouf's release from jail at approximately 11 a.m. EST on a $3,500 bond.

This isn't the first time the Transformers star has been arrested while intoxicated -- in 2014, LaBeouf was handcuffed and escorted out of a Broadway performance of Cabaret after downing "a lot of whiskey."

After his 2014 arrest, the actor sought "treatment for alcohol addiction," his rep said in a statement to ET at the time. "He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery," the rep added.

The Emmy winner also received a DUI following a car accident in 2008. During that time, Details magazine released an interview in which the actor spoke about his drinking and the complicated relationship with his father.

"[My dad and I] would drink together and smoke together and it's just a bad deal," he said. "It's not something that is conducive to being a role model -- no iconic actors that I know of have problems like that. And I don't know how to do it like a gentleman. I don't know how to have one drink."

