She Said Yas! ’Broad City‘ Star Ilana Glazer Got Surprise-Married a Month Ago

Apparently, Broad City star Ilana Glazer is really good at keeping secrets because … she got married a month ago and nobody knew.

At least not until the photo showed up on Instagram. It was posted by comedian Phoebe Robinson, who blew Ilana’s cover by writing, “Belated congrats to these beautiful [angels] on getting hitched.”





As for the lucky man, that would be Ilana’s longtime boyfriend, David Rooklin. Who, you ask, is David Rooklin? Well, a 2014 New Yorker profile on Glazer and her Broad City collaborator Abbi Jacobson described him as “a scientist doing postdoctoral work in molecular modeling at N.Y.U.”

That’s a far cry from his comedian wife, who makes her living portraying a drug-loving hedonist on Comedy Central. But let’s be clear, the Broad City Ilana is different from the real-life Ilana — especially now that she’s married.

Glazer and Rooklin were reportedly married at City Hall in New York in February. Another reason to celebrate is that Season 4 of Broad City is coming this summer! And for both of those things, all we gotta say is this:

