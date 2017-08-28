She'll Always Be Her Baby! Watch Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Sing Onstage with Mom - and Nail It

Mariah Carey and Monroe Sing 'Always Be My Baby'

Mariah Carey is passing on her musical torch!

The vocal powerhouse took the stage this weekend during a stop on her and Lionel Richie‘s All The Hits tour, enlisting the help of a very special guest voice.

“#AlwaysBeMyBaby 😍😍#RoeRoe💝💝,” Carey captioned the adorable re-posted clip recorded by a fan, where she and 6-year-old daughter Monroe both sing her 1996 hit “Always Be My Baby.”

“Cutest DUET ever!!! #mariahcarey #monroe #alwaysbemybaby#duet #cutnessoverload,” the fan captioned her post.

Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan Scott have popped up all over Carey’s Instagram account during her tour, which kicked off in late July and concludes Sept. 5 in Seattle.

Both “DemKids” — Carey’s only children with ex Nick Cannon — have joined their mom onstage multiple times, including her July 31 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, when they shared the mic to help her with the song’s chorus.

“We learned this song the other day,” Carey shared of “Always Be My Baby” at the time.

All that singing hasn’t been without some sweet treats to celebrate! On Aug. 10, the “Heartbreaker” songstress brought the twins to a candy-themed bash at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Ocean Drive in Miami following her concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

The following week, Carey’s minis joined her backstage ahead of her N.Y.C. show, striking poses for the camera. “#mysquad #curlyhaircrew #newark #allthehitstour getting ready for you #nyc,” Carey captioned the cute moment.