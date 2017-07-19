Shawn Ashmore and Wife Dana Welcome Baby Boy: We 'Couldn't Be More in Love'

Shawn Ashmore is a new dad!

The X-Men star and his wife, Dana Ashmore, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, over the weekend.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the happy news, along with a heartwarming snapshot of his newborn son's hand holding his finger.

"Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife," the proud papa captioned the cute pic.

Dana shared a few precious pics of their little boy as well, including a video of his tiny legs, which she captioned, "We did it guys!!!"

She also posted a photo of her son's little feet, writing, "So in love."

The excited new parents met on the set of the 2010 thriller Frozen and tied the knot at in intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in July 2012.

Congrats to the happy couple!

