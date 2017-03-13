Sharon Stone Shares Rare Photo With Her Three Sons for Her 59th Birthday!

Entertainment Tonight

Sharon Stone is ringing in 59 in style! The actress took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate with some birthday shenanigans.

She began by posting a video of her "birthday dance" before sharing pictures of her celebratory treats.

WATCH: Sharon Stone Rocks a Sexy Black Bikini While Painting Poolside -- See the Pic!

"Sharing birthday love. Thank you to my family and friends and all the wonderful birthday wishes today," she captioned a series of pics, including one surrounded by her children. "My wish: Please join me in being present and make a donation to @blessingsinabackpack which helps feed needy children every weekend that really need our support. Help make our country great again. #ItStartswithYou#birthdaywish, #giveback Love, Sharon Stone."

In the shots, Stone posed with a paisley-printed cake and mini chocolate cupcakes.

She later shared a photo of herself carrying a giant arrangement of balloons, writing, "Balloons from my boys...#family #birthday."

The Fading Gigolo star also enjoyed some girl time with her sister, Kelly Stone, wearing matching checkered robes.

"Sisters spa day. #birthday treat. #tomokospa," Stone wrote.

WATCH: Sharon Stone Looks Incredible in Sassy Leopard and Leather Outfit -- See the Pic!

Stone's final post was a rare snap of herself with her three sons, Roan, 16, Laird, 11, and Quinn, 10, writing, "Happiest Birthday!"

For more from Stone, watch the clip below!

Related Articles