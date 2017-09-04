Sharon Osbourne: 'There Were Six' Women Ozzy Osbourne Cheated With

More than you know. Sharon Osbourne is opening up about husband Ozzy Osbourne's affairs, and she claims that he was seeing more than just hairstylist Michelle Pugh behind her back in recent years.



"There wasn't just one woman; there were six of them," the 64-year-old Talk panelist alleged in a new interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, September 2. "Some f--king Russian teenager ... then a masseuse in England ... our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles] ... and then our cook."

Though she didn't give any hints as to who the final woman was, the X-Factor judge added of her husband's extramarital relationships: "He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in May 2016, Sharon learned about her husband's affair with Pugh via email. "We were sitting on the couch watching telly," she explained in her interview with The Telegraph about how she learned of his relationships. "Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. 'Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, 'Look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."

After learning about his affair with Pugh, the talk-show host confirmed on The Talk that she had kicked him out of their family home.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 68, later admitted in a statement to Us last year that he had been struggling with sex addiction the past six years and was seeking treatment: "I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife is at my side to support me," he said at the time. "I'm sorry if Ms. Pugh took our sexual relationship out of context. I'd also like to apologize to the other women I have been have sexual relationships with. Out of bad comes good."

And in fact, the couple, who have been married for 35 years, renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day. "For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember," the rocker told Hello! Magazine about the vow renewal. "Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

Sharon feels the same way. "It's a deeper love now because I respect him so much," she told The Telegraph. He's really worked at being a better person for his family."

