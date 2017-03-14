Shannen Doherty Shares Emotional Throwback Video the Day She Shaved Her Head

Shannen Doherty remembers the challenging times while continuing her battle with breast cancer. But the actress seems to be optimistic about what’s ahead.

On Monday, she shared an emotional video from last summer, on the day she shaved her head. she wrote, “This day… laughing thru the tears.”





In 2016, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed that she has breast cancer. Back then, she documented the early stages of her fight only through some very moving black-and-white photos.





Shannen has inspired her fans by sharing her journey since that day. Two weeks ago, she had some good news, saying that she has completed chemotherapy and radiation. While on the road to recovery, she encouraged other cancer patients and said, “To those who know, I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer.”

