Shailene Woodley Sentenced, Expected to Plead Guilty After Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Arrest

Shailene Woodley has received her sentence.

The Big Little Lies star is expected to plead guilty in the disorderly conduct case stemming from her arrest while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline in October 2016, according to court documents obtained by ET. Woodley will be sentenced with one year deferred imposition, and a year of unsupervised probation.

Woodley has long been an opponent of the controversial proposed oil pipeline, and has continued to champion the cause even after her arrest.

Last month, the 25-year-old actress praised Malia Obama for her attendance at a pipeline protest during the Sundance Film Festival.

"I thought that was really moving and inspiring that, despite who you are, who your family is, where you come from, it was neat to see her be invested personally and separately from her family in these causes," Woodley said on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In the month prior, Woodley called protesters to action after President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing the construction of the pipeline.

"We mobilize," she explained of how protesters should react to Trump's executive order. "What we can do now as a population, and as a society, is hold our corporations accountable, hold our banks accountable."

