Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Announces Split Two Months into Marriage

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi‘s short-lived marriage is coming to an end.

Nearly two months after the 35-year-old Bravo personality wed her husband Shalom in January, a rep for the reality star tells PEOPLE that the couple has split due to “certain facts” that Gharachedaghi became aware of.

“During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened,” a rep for the Shahs of Sunset star said in a statement to PEOPLE. “She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.”

The couple got engaged in December when Shalom scored a billboard with her picture on it in New York’s Times Square to pop the question with a stunning ring. “Golnesa, My Love, My Everything… Will You Marry Me?” the message read.

“In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS!” Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram, announcing news of their engagement. “So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310.”

A month later, the couple tied the knot on Jan. 25.



