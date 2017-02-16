‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Marries Fiancé Shalom

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is married!

A rep for Gharachedaghi confirmed to ET that the 35-year-old reality star wed her fiancé, Shalom, on Jan. 25 at Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles.

No further details were available about the nuptials.

WATCH: 'Shahs of Sunset' Star Asa Soltan Rahmati and Boyfriend Jermaine Jackson II Welcome 'Precious' Baby Boy

Gharachedaghi confirmed that she was dating Shalom, who is the ex-boyfriend of Dash Dolls star Durrani Popal, in October. Shalom, 25, popped the question two months later, in the middle of New York City's Times Square.

Though she hasn't commented on the wedding just yet, Gharachedaghi shared a quote about love via Instagram on Tuesday which read, "If nothing saves us from death may love at least save us from life."

MORE: Blinged-Out Celeb Engagement Rings by the Numbers

Falling in love came at the perfect time for Gharachedaghi, who has gone through a rough patch in recent years due to her battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

Last August, Gharachedaghi opened up to ET about how her health struggles put her in a "horrible place."

"I've done a great job putting on this mask, but there's a time when I go home and I'm alone and there's no more mask. It's me and my life and my disease, and that's when the battle is real," she shared with ET's Lauren Zima. "Right now sitting with you, my pain level is about a five or a six. There's days where it's at a 15 or 20."

"That's the sort of battle I was dealing with last year, and all throughout filming [Shahs]. My last season, I was in a horrible place -- I had never felt just so physically paralyzed," she continued. "Like, I couldn't do anything, so I did what a lot of people do to self-medicate: I picked up a bottle and just kept drinking."

See more from Gharachedaghi's ET interview below.

Related Articles