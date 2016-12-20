'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Gets Engaged in Times Square -- See the Stunning Ring!

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi is engaged, after her partner, Dash Dolls' Shalom, popped the question in one of the biggest tourist hot spots in the world!

"In the middle of Times Square... he asked... and I said... HELL YESSSSS!" the reality star shared, along with a pic of her bling on Instagram. "So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310"

The romantic moment went down in the middle of the New York City tourist mecca, where Shalom proposed with the help of an electronic billboard, which read, "Golnesa, My Love, My Everything... Will You Marry Me?"

Gharachedaghi's rep confirmed the news to ET.

"He proposed in New York while GG was finishing her highly-successful limited run in the off-Broadway comedy Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man," the spokesperson shared.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old star chatted with ET about her private battle with rheumatoid arthritis. She was diagnosed with the illness at the age of 29.

"I've done a great job putting on this mask, but there's a time when I go home and I'm alone and there's no more mask," she said about hiding her pain. "It's me and my life and my disease, and that's when the battle is real."

