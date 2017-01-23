‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Asa Soltan Rahmati and Boyfriend Jermaine Jackson II Welcome ‘Precious’ Baby Boy

Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati and Jermaine Jackson II have welcomed their first child!

The couple's baby boy, Soltan Jackson, entered the world on Friday, with Jackson proudly sharing the news on Instagram.

"Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him," wrote Jackson, who is the son of singer Jermaine Jackson. "Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan. ❤"

The couple revealed they were expecting with an Instagram post two months ago, which showed Jackson cradling his girlfriend's baby bump.

"This has been the happiest news of our lives and we are beyond excited and grateful," Rahmati wrote at the time.

Congrats to the proud new parents!

