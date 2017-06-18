Sexes of ​Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins​ Reportedly Revealed

Beyoncé's twins have arrived and Blue Ivy now has a younger brother and sister, according to multiple reports.
Details have been kept under wraps on the twins' arrival, which reportedly happened in a Los Angeles hospital on Monday, June 12. However, according to TMZ, a "minor issue" has kept the Bey babies in for a longer-than-expected stay.
Meanwhile, Mathew Knowles, seemingly scooped his own daughter with the birth confirmation in a Twitter post on Sunday, writing: "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday."
They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/woFRKoL7eO— Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) June 18, 2017
Beyoncé and Jay Z memorably announced her pregnancy in an instantly iconic photoshoot in February, which went on to be the most liked post on Instagram.
ET has reached out to reps for Beyoncé and Jay Z for comment.
