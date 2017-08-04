‘Sex and the City’ Star Jason Lewis Was ‘Chasing Success’ — So He Left Hollywood

Actor Jason Lewis recently revealed to People magazine that his break from the spotlight was intentional. The hunky actor most memorably portrayed Samantha’s hottie BF, Smith Jerrod, in Sex and the City. However, when the popular show ended, Lewis decided to chase good stories instead of ride the wave of fame that came from the series:

“It’s why I like what I do. I pulled away from the industry for a while because I think I was chasing success, and I wasn’t feeling good about what I was doing,” Lewis revealed. “I went to libraries as a kid. Stories are a great way to not only know you aren’t alone, but to get dialogues and wisdom from around the world.”

Lewis has maintained a low-key persona over the years and has taken only a smattering of small roles since the final Sex and the City movie wrapped in 2010. However, he’s making his biggest onscreen comeback in recent memory in the new supernatural series, Midnight, Texas, which premiered back in July.

It goes without saying that Lewis isn’t the only celeb to put acting on the back burner for personal reasons.

In 2016, Emma Watson sat down with Paper magazine and divulged she was going to take a break to focus on what really mattered. Watson, a U.N. ambassador for HeForShe, felt it was important at that moment in her life to funnel more of her energy toward self-development and feminism than acting.

Additionally, Michelle Pfeiffer admitted she was on a hiatus of sorts in 2013 because she was too picky in choosing roles and had a family to take care of. But, her empty nest and fresh outlook have brought her back into the Hollywood spotlight. The actress is receiving rave reviews for her newest project, portraying Ruth Madoff in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies.

