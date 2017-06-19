Seth Rogen’s Mom Came Up With a ‘Pretty Dark’ Joke in ‘Superbad’

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Rogen family.

If you follow Seth Rogen’s mom, Sandy, on Twitter then you are aware she likes to share funny stories (with a splash of TMI) in 140 characters or less. Color us not surprised, then, that she was behind one of the hilarious jokes in Superbad.

Seth stopped by The Howard Stern Show and gave his mom credit for one of the gags at the end of the 2007 film. In the comedy, Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s character, Fogell, carries around a fake I.D. with the name “McLovin” during his quest to get laid. It was Sandy’s idea that after Fogell finally closes the deal, the teen gets busted by police because of the age listed on his fake I.D.

“My mom pitched a great statutory rape joke,” Seth said with a laugh.

Apparently, Sandy came up with the idea after reading an early draft of Superbad.

“Yeah, it’s pretty dark but a solid joke,” Rogen continued.

While Sandy doesn’t get that dark on Twitter, she does manage to find ways to make her son regularly feel uncomfortable.

My bum is so sore and I have a huge bruise that no one shall ever see! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) June 10, 2017

Jesus I hope not mom. https://t.co/vlIUDEVm4n — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 10, 2017

Or just tweet random musings:

Don’t you love it, when you go to the gym, and you go to the bathroom, and you see your underwear is on backwards? — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) April 16, 2017

I love it when I am on the Treadmill at the gym and nothing good is on TV then “when Harry met sally ” comes on — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 7, 2017

Grey’s anatomy was a Cryer and scandal was a shocker!!!!!! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) April 2, 2017

Ok I had some wine! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 2, 2017

Basically, Sandy is definitely worth a follow if you’re looking for some humor to lighten up your timeline.





