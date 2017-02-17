Seth Rogen Wants Donald Trump Out of Office So Badly That He’s Taken to DM’ing His Son

Seth Rogen has started his own grassroots campaign to get President Trump out of the White House — and it revolves around sending Twitter direct messages to the politico’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The Neighbors 2 star, 34, realized that the younger Trump is following him on the social media site, so he sent him a series of direct messages. The first one was sent Thursday during the president’s bizarre press conference. He posted a screenshot of it with the caption, “Let’s see if this works!”

“Hey man! It’s Seth,” the message began. “Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment. It would be super cool of you to be like, ‘yo, dad, why don’t you stop all this and go back to being just a guy on TV.’ The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!”

A few hours later, he shared another screenshot of additional messages, writing, “Sliding into your DMs like:” There is a partial message, apparently he sent at least three, and a complete one below.

“Hey man. I don’t mean to come across as a weirdo or anything,” the comedic actor wrote. “I just realized I could message you so I thought I would. So, maybe, ask your dad to investigate if his campaign was in talks with Russia leading up to the election? Or maybe just have someone investigate Flynn’s ties to Russia? Or maybe just ask your dad to go back to hosting game shows? I bet he would prefer that. He doesn’t seem to like this. Thanks dude! Peace!!”

He also posted this regular tweet in hopes of catching Don’s eye:

The scion has yet to respond publicly, but he’s a little busier these days, running the Trump empire, not without controversy, while his dad is running the free world. (Though he does seem to have time to involve himself in bizarre bed pillow decorations.)





But back to Rogen. The actor, who was a Hillary Clinton supporter, frequently shares his opinions about politics on Twitter.

And he has been known to tweet the elder Trump on occasion.

His recent jab at #fakenews was pretty funny.

Trump isn’t his only target. This tweet, posted after Ben Carson’s Holocaust comments, also generated headlines.

Rogen also recently participated in the Women’s March in New Orleans.

Despite all his political posts, last year Rogen talked about how he needs to stay out of the fray, reasoning that he won’t be able to really sway anyone with his opinions.

“I listened to a thing on NPR that basically explained that it’s impossible to change people’s minds, and that in order to actually change someone’s mind, they have to spend like half an hour in person with someone who is personally affected by whatever the specific issue is that they have an issue with,” he told the Daily Beast. “And since I read that, I’ve thought, I can never change people’s minds! … And so I’ve kind of stopped talking about politics because I’m kind of wasting my breath. I’m not going to change anyone’s mind. I’m either going to reaffirm people’s beliefs who already believe something, or I’m going to antagonize people who disagree with me. So I just kind of quietly sit and watch.”

Perhaps he will find success with his new sit-and-Twitter-DM approach. We’ll see.





