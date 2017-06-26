Serena Williams Werks That Baby Bump

Pregnancy is not for everyone (see: Whitney Port). On the other hand, there’s Serena Williams.

The tennis superstar, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, has been having fun with her expanded midsection. At #BlogHer2017, where she was a speaker on Friday, the mom-to-be walked like an Egyptian down the red carpet. Seriously, nobody appeared to be having as much fun as her.

While the morning all-day sickness and other unglamorous pregnancy side effects make many women less than enthused about going through their trimesters, Serena has been having fun with her bump ever since she accidentally broke her baby news to the world.

Of course, there was here fierce pose in a sheer shirt at Disney.

But date night had her equally enthused. Two hands up to one-on-one time with her man.

She didn’t let a little rain get her down here in a flirty gingham dress.

And a trip to NYC had her like…

Serena didn’t do basic at the Met Gala — with or without bump.

Being pregnant and wearing a swimsuit? Not so fun for many. But how beautiful — and natural — does she look here?

She can strike a pose with the best of them.

At BlogHer, Serena talked about how her mom, Oracene Price, is her role model as she thinks of parenting her unborn child.

“All of the sudden you start thinking about the lessons your parents taught you, especially my mom,” said the 35-year-old. “And you start thinking about, ‘Wow, what do I want to raise my kid as?’ And when you’re young and you’re growing up you think your parents may be strict. Then you realize when you’re older and you’re like, could they have been a little stricter? Or should I have done this more?”

That kiddo will be just fine — and have an amazing pose game.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: