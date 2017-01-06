Serena Williams Showcases Her Engagement Ring in Reddit Post with Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is no stranger to the fashion game, but her style received a recent upvote when she took to Reddit on Thursday to show off her engagement ring.

The 35-year-old professional tennis player titled her post on Reddit as “Engagement shoe game,” and featured a photo of herself and fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 33, dressed to impress.

Williams and the Reddit co-founder looked completely in love as she struck a pose in a white top and black skirt, kicking up her leg and tilting her head back, while Ohanian smiled for the camera.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed her engagement to Ohanian about a week ago on Reddit, after almost two years of dating. The tech guru later whisked her away on a surprise trip to Rome.

Williams debuted her engagement ring earlier this week, when she was spotted with Ohanian and her sister, Venus, in New Zealand.

The engagement comes as a surprise to many – Williams and Ohanian have kept their love private. However, they did show off their silly sides in an Instagram photo around Halloween.

“Bear necessities,” Williams captioned the shot of Ohanian in a bear costume with her flaunting her booty in pajamas that read “BEAR CHEEKS” on the bottom.



