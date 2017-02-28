Serena Williams Interrupted Her Evening Stroll to Play Tennis With Two Random People

For tennis fans, just watching Serena Williams play in person is a special event. So can you imagine if you were hitting with a friend and the seven-time Wimbledon champ showed up and asked for a few quick rallies?

That’s exactly what happened, and Serena posted the whole thing on Snapchat.

.@SerenaWilliams surprised two random fans by playing them in tennis and put it on Snapchat! pic.twitter.com/Jo9i83icqR — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 27, 2017





Serena was out taking a stroll with her new fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, who has clearly embraced being her social media videographer and documented the random encounter. Serena said to the camera, “I think they are in the middle of playing out points — I’m going to ask if I can have the winner.”

When one of the two male players realized who was watching through the fence, he could be heard to say, “Is this for real?”

Serena wasn’t exactly court-ready — she was wearing boots — but despite the footwear disadvantage, she (obviously) won, even going so far as to say, “Still undefeated!”

And it sounds as if this might not be the last time Serena decides to play with a couple of strangers. Afterward, she said to the camera, “The moral of the story is: You never know when I could be coming to a tennis court near you.”

Serena’s surprise was the highlight of the video, but she did share the spotlight with someone else: her honorary ball dog, Chip.

More from Yahoo Celebrity: