Serena Williams Celebrates '50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded Party

Serena Williams' baby is almost here!

The 35-year-old tennis star celebrated her baby shower with an adorable '50s-themed party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

Williams was joined by her sister, Venus Williams, and closest friends, including Ciara, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and songwriter Angie Beyince. The ladies were adorably dressed in poodle skirts, bandanas, wearing high ponytails and other 1950s attire.

A handful of the gals took to social media to share sweet and silly moments from the party.

"That's 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle! 🤰🏽#Girls @SerenaWilliams 50's Baby Shower. #ShakeRattleRoll2017," Ciara captioned a fabulous group pic!

See more pics below!

Williams is expecting her first child with her fiance, Alexis Ohanian. They have yet to find out whether they're having a baby boy or a baby girl, but the Reddit co-founder recently revealed that they think they have a daughter on the way.

