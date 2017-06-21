Serena Williams’s Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Says He’s Been Searching Reddit for Parenting Tips

When in doubt, head to Reddit!

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and Serena Williams' fiancé, has been scouring his website for parenting tips in preparation for the birth of the couple's first child.

"My favorite [tip] is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it,"Ohanian told Today Parents. "And then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they're not just immediately bonding with Mom, but also getting a bit of Dad."

The 34-year-old businessman also got some tips on introducing a pet to the baby, since the tennis pro has an adorable dog named Chip, who has his own Instagram account.

"Same goes for pets, except the opposite," Ohanian shared. "Introduce them to the child using a blanket that's been wrapped around the baby."

As for clothing advice, "snaps on baby PJs are nonsense," he said. "Zippers are far more practical, despite not making that satisfying snap noise when you get baby dressed." Good to know!

Williams was recently spotted babymooning in the French Riviera and slaying during a practice match, despite being on maternity leave from her lauded tennis career.

