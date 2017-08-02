Serena Williams' Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Reveals the Awesome Reason They Think Their Baby Is a Girl

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian don't know the gender of their baby yet. But they're ready to take a guess!

The tennis champion's Reddit co-founder fiancé opened up about Williams' pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, where he offered the reason why his bride-to-be thinks she may be carrying a little girl.

MORE: Serena Williams Celebrates Black Women's Equal Pay Day With a 'Phenomenal Woman' Baby Bump Pic

"We have our hunches. She put it really well," the 34-year-old internet entrepreneur explained. "She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ -- only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

"She's got a good point," Ohanian added, after the audience cheered on Williams' inkling.

MORE: Serena Williams Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Ohanian went on to sweetly describe the reinforced gratitude Williams' pregnancy has given him for the women in his life.

"If anything, it's really just reinforced how amazing, and strong, and powerful, and awesome women are," he said. "And how useless we are! ... I can make you a grilled cheese?"

Watch the interview below.

WATCH: Pregnant Serena Williams Looks Fabulous While Babymooning in Monaco -- See the Pics!

Ohanian is such a happy husband-to-be! And Williams is obviously going to be an incredible mother, one reason being the parenting guidance she's received from her own mom.

Watch the video below for what she had to say.

Related Articles