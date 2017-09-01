'My #WCW, Every Day': Serena Williams & Fiancé Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Couple Photos
The tennis great and the Reddit co-founder got engaged in December and welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 1, 2017
Williams announced her engagement to Ohanian in a December 2016 Reddit post, complete with a poem. “I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” she wrote. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”
