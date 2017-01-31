Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Leave Venice After PDA-Filled Week in Italy -- See the Pic!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are saying "ciao" to Venice.

The couple wrapped up their Venice tour on Tuesday, checking out of their hotel and jumping on a waiting boat out of the city.

Gomez looked chic in a classic navy coat and cool shades as she followed her new beau, bundled up in a hoodie and jacket. The "Hands to Myself" singer appeared to be in good spirits, even blowing a kiss to a fan on her way out.



It seems the two couldn't be closer after their Italian getaway. With the GRAMMYs coming up next month, we wouldn't be surprised if Gomez and The Weeknd decided to make their relationship red carpet official. The pair are both expected to attend the awards show on Feb. 12, where The Weeknd is scheduled to perform.

While we wait to find out where Gomez and The Weeknd will go next, relive their PDA-filled Venice vacay in the video below.

