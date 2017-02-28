Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Enjoy Paris — and Bella Hadid’s There Too

From Paris with love, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The couple was spotted leaving five-star hotel La Réserve on Monday evening, just a few minutes down the road from where Bella Hadid was pictured leaving Hotel George V.

The Weeknd, 27, has a concert scheduled at the AccorHôtels Arena on Tuesday, and Gomez, 24, will no doubt be supporting him as she has been attending several of his European concerts. On Sunday, the actress called him her “baby” in a Snapchat video at his Zurich concert.

Meanwhile, Hadid, who broke up with the “Party Monster” singer in November after a year-and-a-half-long romance, has been in the City of Light attending fittings ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

(Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

PEOPLE revealed in January that Hadid had harbored hurt feelings after her ex was pictured on a romantic date with Gomez.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” said an insider.

And earlier this month, Hadid told Teen Vogue that “love hurts.”

“As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily,” the model admitted of her break-up. “It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.

Paris is the second international destination that Gomez and The Weeknd have visited. In late January, the pair took their romance to Italy, where they walked hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence and dined at local restaurants.