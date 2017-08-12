Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Enjoy Comedy Date Night -- See the Cute Pic!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd like to laugh!

The cute couple was spotted cracking up on a date night at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, California, on Friday.

Gomez and The Weekend took a seat on the upper mezzanine of the comedy club, in the venue's more private seating section. The two couldn't contain their smiles in a sweet shot The Laugh Factory later posted on Instagram.

The pair enjoyed performances by comics like 2 Broke Girls star Jonathan Kite, Raj Sharma, Max Amini and Chris Redd, and Tacarra Williams, who later shared a video of her and Gomez on social media.

The 25-year-old singer-actress recently gushed about her beau in an interview with InStyle, telling the magazine that she's "lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."

"I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy," she said of how her romance with The Weeknd is different from any other relationship. "It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense."

