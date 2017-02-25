Selena Gomez Supports The Weeknd at Amsterdam Concert

It seems Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's international love continues.

Gomez was spotted supporting her man at his concert in Amsterdam on Friday night, sharing a pic of the show to her Instagram story.

The 24-year-old singer casually rested her pumps in the air in the cool shot, with the Weeknd's face seen on a monitor in the upper right corner.

Selena via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/VBL59o2Khf — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

Fans spotted Gomez "jamming" to The Weeknd's music at the show. The former Disney star dressed down her chic pumps in jeans and baggy sweatshirt.

Selena is currently in a sound booth at The Weeknd's show in Amsterdam jamming to his songs! — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

Selena Gomez leaving The Weeknd concert. (Via me 😊) pic.twitter.com/cFPLzt5oBQ — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

The Weeknd, who is expected in Zurich, Switzerland, for a concert on Sunday, took to Instagram after the show to share a cool mirror selfie.

Gomez, meanwhile, showed off her sassy side, as she rocked an oversized denim jacket and cool shades in her own Instagram post.

While The Weeknd continues the European leg of his world tour, Gomez is just getting back into music. The Spring Breakers star released her first new song in almost a year, "It Ain't Me," earlier this month. See more in the video below.

