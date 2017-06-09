Selena Gomez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Revealing Top After Rocking a Series of Sexy Looks

Selena Gomez flashed a little more than anticipated on Thursday. The 24-year-old singer stepped out for a day of press in a white top with flared-out shoulders, gray capris and white heels.



Gomez's top featured open sides, which flaunted major side boob. As she passed the crowds in Los Angeles, Gomez accidentally suffered a nip slip in the sexy look.

Backgrid

Prior to her wardrobe malfunction, Gomez visited the Radio Disney studios while rocking a black dress.



"I'm in all the feels right now. I'm back!" the Disney Channel alum gushed on Instagram Stories. "So this is actually where I got my first job ever, this building. I had to check in there, and then I went upstairs to get my first job ever, so it's so cool to be back here."

X17online.com

Gomez has been sporting a series of styles while making public appearances in NYC. Earlier this week she rocked six different looks in the same day.

And on Tuesday, she donned a sheer black dress without a bra, exposing her thong, while out for a date night with her boyfriend, The Weeknd.

