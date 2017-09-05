Selena Gomez Shares Rare Instagram With The Weeknd on Dinner Date

The couple has been spending lots of time together in NYC.

Enjoying the long weekend with The Weeknd! Selena Gomez took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to share a sweet and rare photo with her boyfriend.

In the shot, Gomez, 25, is sitting in a restaurant booth, wearing an oversized T-shirt, giant hoop earrings, and a big grin as her 27-year-old man has his arm around her and is looking in the other direction.

The couple has been spotted out in NYC several times over the holiday weekend. On Monday, they left celebrity hot spot Nobu together.

Gomez shielded her face from photographers, while holding The Weeknd’s hand.

On Saturday, the pair took their style game up a notch, rocking matching all-black ensembles while strolling around the streets of Soho.

