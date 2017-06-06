Selena Gomez Rocks Six Different Outfits in the Same Day, Has Sexy Date Night With The Weeknd

The heart may want what it wants, but Selena Gomez couldn't seem to make up her mind when it came to her wardrobe on Monday. The 24-year-old actress and pop star changed her clothes not once but five more times for a series of appearances, rocking a total of six different outfits in a single day.



Gomez gave an interview with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show while sporting a fitted tangerine-colored dress with a daring leg slit.

Getty Images

She was also spotted out in a shorter navy blue wrap dress with flared out shoulders while walking the streets of New York City.

Getty Images

The 13 Reasons Why producer then stopped by Sirius XM for an interview while rocking a white long-sleeved shirt with a black mini-dress over top of it. While there, Gomez got candid on a variety of topics from her pal Taylor Swift's new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to her ex, Justin Bieber.



"I thought Justin did great," she said of Bieber's performance at this past weekend's One Love Manchester benefit concert. "I thought everyone did such a beautiful job. It was so gorgeous."

Getty Images

Gomez was later seen strutting her stuff in a bubblegum pink collared jumpsuit with her hair pulled up. She then slipped out of the jumpsuit and into a chic black and white-printed dress and leather coat for an appearance at Music Choice.

