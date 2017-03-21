Selena Gomez Reveals Her Go-To Dance Move in Vogue’s 73 Questions

Selena Gomez is breaking down her favorite — and least favorite — things, as well as, you know, just breaking it down.

In the latest installment of Vogue’s 73 Questions series, Gomez demonstrates her go-to dance move. It’s a slower, tamer version of something Shakira might do, and it involves closing her eyes and a lot of moving her hands around.

The singer and actress has another silly moment when she launches into what she deems her favorite jingle (around 5:49), which everyone has had in her head at least once.

Then things got a little more serious. When asked what advice she’d give to her 15-year-old self, Gomez scoffed as she answered: “Go out and do it, because you’re gonna do it anyway.”

One of the star’s most interesting answers was to the question of what TV show she’s currently binge-watching. The optimistic Gomez — who noted that Crazy, Stupid, Love is the movie she could watch over and over again — revealed that she’s all about the cynical (and hilarious) Curb Your Enthusiasm.

However, that makes more sense when she hints at a slightly darker side.

“What’s the thing people would be most surprised to know about you?” the interviewer asked.

Selena: “How much I love depressing things.”

In the same video, Gomez added that she feels the most creative “when I’m sad.”

On the fashion front, the Spring Breakers actress named Natalie Portman as the most fashionable woman she knows. She also cited shoulder pads as both the fashion trend that she regrets the most and the one fashion trend that she hopes never, ever comes back.

Not a word was mentioned about the boyfriend that she regrets the most.





