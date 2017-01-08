Selena Gomez Reunites With ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Co-Star David Henrie, Shares First Instagram Story

Selena Gomez is slowly returning to social media.

After taking a near three-month hiatus to better focus on her health, the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer reunited with her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie for her first-ever Instagram story. A fitting first for the duo, seeing as Henrie admitted that he helped set up the superstar's Twitter account nearly eight years ago.

Exactly five years after the Disney series' finale, the friends joined forces to imagine what their Wizards characters might be doing today, had the series stuck around.

"You have kids. Alex is for sure single," Gomez, 24, said, while Henrie agreed, saying, "Yeah, Justin has, like, 15 children. Alex is single; she's still trying to find herself. She's now, like, 25, and she's trying to figure things out."

"[Jake T. Austin's] Max is lucky if he's even found himself. Like, he's literally lost," Henrie continued, while Gomez laughed. "He now just makes sandwiches on the street."

The antics continued, while the singer then mused, "Should we do the reunion, guys? Should we just bring Wizards of Waverly Place back? I think we should."

While Henrie then went on to harp on Alex's marital status -- or lack thereof -- Gomez shut it down with a decided, "You know what? She's killing the game! That's what she's doing." Sounds familiar, Selena!

Gomez also posted two Instagram snapshots that fans suspect may be a peek at the new Latin music she is said to be creating for Mexican singer Paulina Rubio's upcoming album, set for release this year. "Vente pa' ca," the star captioned one of the photos, which means "come over here" and is also the title of Ricky Martin's 2016 single.

The "Hands To Myself" singer cancelled a portion of her Revival World Tour to deal with panic attacks and depression related to her lupus diagnosis and admits that she is finally feeling refreshed.

"I took 90 days off," she recently explained. "During that time I did not have my cellphone. It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me."

