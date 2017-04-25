Selena Gomez Debuts Short New ‘Do

Selena Gomez is taking a page out of her boyfriend's style playbook!

The "It Ain't Me" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday with a bold, new cut -- months after The Weeknd lopped off his unique locks in favor of a shorter 'do.

Gomez looked cool and confident while rocking the incredible new bob cut.

Short hair, don't care!

It's not unlike the 24-year-old singer to experiment with her hair, and in 2015, Gomez got candid with ET about her biggest hairstyle missteps.

"My biggest hair mistake is when I was younger and I was figuring out how to use a flat-iron," Gomez admitted. "I used to think that just because visually I could see that this hair was straight that the back didn't necessarily have to be straight, so for the entire 6th grade I only straightened the front of my hair. That wasn't really my proudest moment."

Meanwhile, Gomez and The Weeknd took their haircuts on a getaway recently, showing off major PDA in Indio, California, during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

