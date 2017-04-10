Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham Get New, Very Personal Tattoos

Tattoos — particularly the the cute, little permanent mementos strewn across the arms of stars like Miley Cyrus and Hailey Baldwin — have become something even more than a rite of passage for celebrity teens. They’re practically as ubiquitous as jewelry and just easy to put on. Just ask Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham, who each added to their growing collection of ink this weekend with very meaningful art.

Selena added another piece to her already robust collection of eight little tattoos scattered across her body. This time she inked a small semi-colon on the outside of her left wrist in honor of her new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. The tiny tattoo matches ones gotten by two of the show’s co-stars, Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman, and is meant to symbolize mental health awareness and suicide prevention, two causes close to the pop star’s heart.

Selena isn’t the only one who added to their assortment of ink this weekend either. While he may be new to the body art game, Brooklyn Beckham is already demonstrating a serious commitment to this form of self-expression. Following in the footsteps of his head-to-toe tattooed dad, Brooklyn has already gotten his second tattoo in just a matter of weeks, a very detailed camera done by Dr. Woo on the inside of his left bicep, no doubt meant to immortalize his very serious, and very literal, love for the art form.





But while celebs are regularly going under the needle to add to their body art collections, Justin Theroux is following in Paris Hilton’s footsteps, by doing a little tattooing of his own.





Although, it’s a little bit easier when your instrument of choice is a sharpie rather than a tattoo gun. Theroux spent the weekend poolside, charming a few young ladies with his exceptional drawing skills, giving them temporary tattoos on their forearms with the aid of a semi-permanent marker. At least, unlike the celebs above, if these little girls come to regret getting a unicorn drawn on their person, a little soap and elbow grease can easily erase that mistake.