Selena Gomez’s Mom Is SUCH a Mom in Sweet Comment on The Weeknd’s Instagram

Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, gave her stamp of approval to the 24-year-old singer's relationship with The Weeknd this week by commenting on a pic the Starboy artist shared to Instagram of him and Gomez at Monday's Met Gala in NYC.

"Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love," Gomez's mom wrote in the comment, which was captured and tweeted by a fan account. "Mama is happy XO."

Well, mama's blessing is a very good sign!

The couple showed off some affectionate PDA at the annual fashion event, continuing their penchant for getting cozy with each other since started seeing they started seeing each other earlier this year.

