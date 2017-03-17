See Usher, Tom Cruise, and Other Celebs at the Legendary Guinness Brewery in Honor of St. Patrick’s Day

It’s traditional to drink beer on St. Patrick’s Day. And if there’s one kind that everyone picks from the menu this day, it’s probably be a glass of Guinness.

To celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, Yahoo Celebrity put together a list of celebrities who have visited the iconic Guinness Storehouse. Here’s a toast to these beer-lovin’ stars!

First up: Tom Cruise was in Dublin in 2013 and stopped by the factory. The actor, who is of Irish descent, learned how to pour the perfect pint of the famous stout. That’s one way to get in touch with your Irish roots.

Usher gave the brewery a thumbs-up! During his tour, the singer learned about Dublin’s Usher Island and, of course, indulged in a glass of the dark brew. Check out that ’stache.





Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also learned the art of pouring when they came to Ireland.

Meanwhile, TV shows The Bachelorette and Conan paid homage to Guinness. Conan O’Brien schemed to skip the tour and head straight to the bar for his free beer. Unfortunately, even his celebrity status didn’t work. But the comedian got to play bartender at the end.

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa called the brewery “home sweet home.”





