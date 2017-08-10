See stars sink their teeth into s'mores in honor of National S'mores Day

The fact that National S’mores Day falls during the week is a fail. Most people — like us — are at work, not sitting in front of an open flame able to spend five to seven minutes perfectly tanning a marshmallow so it can be sandwiched, along with a chunk of chocolate, between two graham crackers — and then taking a bite out of the whole thing, resulting in a big, gooey, delightful, delicious mess. That said, we’re going to make the most of this fake holiday. If we can’t eat s’mores ourselves, we’re going to look at photos of a bunch of celebrities breaking their crazily regimented diets to eat them. Join us…