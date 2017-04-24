See Sofia Vergara Get Bucked Off a Bull Pool Float

There is nothing “gracious” about this, but it is seriously funny.

A hot minute after Sofia Vergara, 44, shared her tips for “graciously” getting on an oversized pool float, the Modern Family star was bucked from her new bouncing bull floatie and left soaking wet. The actress had a friend capture her riding skills (and we use that word loosely) on Sunday, but things didn’t go as planned — again! — as she unceremoniously slipped off and was dunked.

Vergara introduced the new addition to her pool float collection on Friday when she hosted some friends at a pool party. By Sunday she made it seem that she had mastered it, writing, “I’m getting very good at it,” but she was kidding. That thing took her down. Twice.





The only thing you can hear the Colombian beauty say in the video — after emerging from the water — is, “No puedo” (“I can’t”). Though she added in the caption, “I have all summer,” and she also has a gorgeous pool to practice in.

Vergara, rocking a white one-piece with side cutouts later posted a cute photo of her atop the bull, but she captioned it, “Looks like I did it but I didnt.”





Vergara and the pool float is one of our favorite things from last week. On Thursday, she climbed aboard a giant flamingo float in a pretty summer dress, presumably just for the photo op (who goes in the pool in a dress?), but she had a little bit of a rocky go of it. She posted a series of photos, including one of her holding on to the float around the neck for dear life, and wrote, “Girls..this is how u graciously get on your pool bird,” with the crying emoji.





Her lesson in grace was copied by her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Over the weekend, he bit it on his gold swan float. The actor wrote, “I’m getting very good at it too @sofiavergara,” adding the same hashtag she used, “#ihaveallsummer.”





As if it isn’t bad enough that these rich stars have nothing to do all summer other than practice getting on their pool floats (cheers to show hiatuses!), Sofia also showed a photo of the cotton candy machine in her backyard, noting, “I’m a professional.”





A beautiful pool, flashy floats, a cotton candy machine, that body, and Joe Manganiello? Some girls have all the luck.





