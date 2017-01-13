See Kim Kardashian Get Glam in Her First Public Appearance Since the Robbery

The contour queen is back.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West officially made her first public appearance since her terrifying Paris heist last October — and true to her brand, the event was none other than one giant glam session.

Kardashian West, 36, attended her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass, in which he painted the star’s face from start to finish in front of hundreds of attendees. The class cost anywhere between $528.48 and $1,667.94 to attend, and according to the event details, seating was limited — which meant some fans/diehard makeup junkies actually stood to watch the lengthy tutorial take place.

“I’m so excited to be here!” a fresh-faced Kardashian West gushed as she took her seat at the makeup table set up on stage. “Let’s hope Mario does a good job.”

Thanks to the large screen set up in the middle of the stage, attendees got an up-close look at the action from the audience as Dedivanovic crafted the signature, much sought-after Kardashian makeup look on the star (think: strong brows, nude lips, lots of contour), sharing his coveted tips, tricks and techniques along the way.

According to the event details, each attendee took home a gift bag with more than $3,000 worth of products, and also got to attend a meet and greet to snap a picture with Kardashian West and Dedivanovic themselves.

Meanwhile, while Kardashian West is in Dubai, the investigation into her Paris robbery continues to make major headway: On Thursday, four men were indicted by French prosecutors on several charges, including conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and forceable confinement. The remaining six suspects still in custody are expected to appear before a judge on Friday.

The robbery took place at the No Address Hotel during the early hours of Oct. 3. Kardashian West, who was in the city for Paris Fashion Week, was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring.

The star only recently stepped back into the spotlight (with a series of heavily filtered and Spanx-related photos) after taking a hiatus from the public eye and social media post-robbery, and a source told PEOPLE this week that while she is “relieved” that Paris investigators are making progress in the case, the constant reminder of the terrifying incident hasn’t been easy on her.

“Any updates makes her relive everything,” said the insider. “It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

The source added that the reality star was looking forward to the Dubai trip.

“She is excited about the change of scenery,” said the source. “And she’s looking forward to spending time with her fans.”

