See the Adorable Video of Madonna’s Twins Playing with Their Very First Barbie Dolls

Madonna has adopted two more daughters. (Photo: Instagram)

Madonna might be the original Material Girl, but her twins are dabbling — they just got their first Barbies!

Stella and Esther, 4, are the stars of a new video shared by the 58-year-old singer, in which the singer recounts how her daughters reacted to being gifted with the iconic toy.

“What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! Pikachu is left in the dust!” she captioned the adorable clip.

The girls may have felt like their new dolls were more an extension of the family than new toys, though, considering they begin singing “The Finger Family Song” in full force while playing with their Barbies.

Stella and Esther have quite the pipes on them — something Madonna is clearly proud of, having shared a sweet video of the girls singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in February, almost two weeks after she announced she’d adopted them from Malawi.

“A little night Music,” the iconic entertainer captioned the clip.

Earlier this month, Madonna posted a video of the girls smiling and singing “Mambo, mambo, coffee, coffee!” over and over again, with the singer writing, “How Mambo is gonna get through Friday!”

The girls join Madonna’s large brood, which also includes siblings Mercy James, 11, David Banda, 11, Rocco John, 16, and Lourdes, 20.

“Pajama Game on ... The Revolution of [love] starts at home!” she wrote to accompany a February photo of Stella, Esther, Mercy and David, smiling widely for the camera.

