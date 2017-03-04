Sean Spicer Was Once the Easter Bunny for President Bush’s White House Easter Egg Roll!

President Bush and first lady Laura Bush, accompanied by the Easter Bunny, kick off the start of the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, March 24, 2008, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Just wait until Melissa McCarthy hears about this! White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been mocked for many things: his gum chewing, the way he handles the press, and his rephrasing of questions, but it wasn’t until an old photo of Spicer dressed up as the Easter Bunny resurfaced that the internet had truly seen it all.

The photo of Spicer, 45, wearing the costume at a White House Easter Egg Roll was dug up by Buzzfeed writer Chris Geidner, who wrote: “I am just learning about the @seanspicer Easter Bunny news, so I’m going to need a minute.”





the good ole days — what I would give to hide in a bunny costume again https://t.co/QOlPBsMwMA — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 28, 2016





Donald Trump’s press secretary donned the hilarious rabbit suit back when he was serving as the assistant U.S. trade representative during the George W. Bush administration.

In a 2013 Washington Post piece, Spicer recalled how dangerous the task of wearing the furry suit can be. With limited vision, it’s imperative that the Easter Bunny be accompanied by a volunteer to guide them around throughout the day.

He also explained that a “well-known administration official” dressing up as the Easter Bunny each year is just another tradition of the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Spicer seemed to have enjoyed the experience, noting only that the getup can get very hot. Because of the costume’s thick material, and the warm D.C. weather in April, he advised that “early morning is key.”



