Sean Connery Makes a Rare Public Appearance at U.S. Open, Victoria Beckham Attends With Son Romeo

The retired actor took in some tennis on Tuesday.

The original James Bond is still going strong!

Reclusive star Sean Connery made a rare public appearance on Tuesday at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, where he watched Roger Federer's match against Frances Tiafoe.

The 87-year-old Oscar winner looked happy and healthy as he sat courtside during the star-studded event, and was all smiles when he was shown on the large screen in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, while the iconic James Bond theme song played over the loud speakers in his honor.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Scottish actor -- who rocked a tartan cap and black suit jacket over a black turtleneck -- has stayed out of the public eye for the most part since he officially retired from acting in 2006. His last live-action performance was in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

However, Connery has frequently made it a priority to come out to New York for the U.S. Open. The actor was previously spotted sitting courtside in 2015 and 2013.

Connery wasn't the only star in attendance during Tuesday's tournament. Victoria Beckham and her 14-year-old son, Romeo, also turned out to take in some tennis.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The pair, who watched American Madison Keys face off against Elise Mertens of Belgium, got very invested in the match as Keys ended up defeating Mertens in two rounds. Later, Romeo shared a sweet pic of his "fun night out with my mum."

Among other stars at the annual tennis tournament were Pharrell Williams, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, Mike Tyson, Matha Stewart, Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer, and Keegan-Michael Key to name a few.

