Scott Stapp Says Scott Weiland's Ghost Visited Him on the Tour Bus He Died In

Creed’s ex-lead singer Scott Stapp has had his fair share of battling personal demons and enduring multiple stints in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. The singer recently opened to GQ about a mystical encounter he had while on tour.

Stapp and his new band, Art of Anarchy, rented a tour bus that was the same one the Stone Temple Pilots lead singer Scott Weiland died in. The vocalist, who was also the former Velvet Revolver frontman, died of an accidental overdose of cocaine, ethanol, and MDA on Dec. 3, 2015, in his sleep during a tour stop in Bloomington, Minn.

Stapp recalled being visited by Weiland’s ghost in the bathroom of the tour bus: “All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt. I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus, and really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, ‘Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don’t do what I did. Don’t go down that road.’ And, literally, I’m having this moment.”

Although Stapp didn’t actually see Weiland’s apparition, he said, “God rest his soul, and my family has prayed for his family and his children, but really it was a crazy, mystical experience. It was just in my face, man. I had my moment of, like, Dude, he’s speaking to me, man. Almost as if, from my standpoint, in my life and in my recovery, his death was not in vain.

Not only could that have been me, that should have been me. It was just one of those weird things that kinda, like, the stars aligned, the universe arranged itself at the right time to further impact me and further solidify my commitment to my recovery. It was definitely one of those God moments. I get goose bumps right now just talking about it. It was a God moment,” he added.

Coincidentally, Weiland was the original lead singer for Stapp’s new band, Art of Anarchy.

