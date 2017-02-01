Scott Disick Spotted With Bikini-Clad Blonde One Day After Cuddling Up to Her Friend

Scott Disick is making the most of his time in paradise!

The 33-year-old reality star was spotted getting close with a new girl in Miami just one day after cuddling up to model J Lynne.

Disick, who arrived in Miami on Monday after vacationing with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family in Costa Rica over the weekend, looked relaxed as he lounged with the mystery blonde on Tuesday, holding her close to his side.

While the bikini-clad beauty's identity is unknown, she appears to be friends with Disick's Monday fling, J Lynne.

Disick and Kardashian have not been a couple since the summer of 2015, but a source told ET on Monday that the father of three still has hopes of getting back together.

"Kourtney is happy being single, and Scott still hopes he has a chance to get her back one day -- but the chances of that happening are pretty slim," the source revealed, adding that Kourtney "could not care less" about Disick's recent hookups.

"Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up," the source shared. "There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now."

