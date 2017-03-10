Scott Disick Is a Sex Addict, Plus Other Gems From the New ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Trailer

Get excited — the latest trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians is out, and the season promises to provide a good dose of drama, with a dash of sex addiction thrown in.

The ad begins innocuously enough with footage of Kendall Jenner walking in a fashion show and Khloé Kardashian showing off her “revenge body” at a photo shoot as the two women opine on the strangeness of fame. “Being in the public eye is pretty crazy,” Kendall explains, which is not exactly news. “It is a lot of pressure,” momager Kris Jenner adds in a voice-over. From there, things pick up a bit, however.

Footage of police cars with sirens blaring sets the stage for a discussion of Kim Kardashian’s assault in Paris last October. “If the elevator doors don’t open in time, I’m f***ed,” Kim cries to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé as she recounts the attack. In other words, viewers should get to hear Kim describe what happened and how she felt during what was clearly a terrifying encounter.

Scott Disick’s philandering also gets addressed. “She’s the love of my life,” he says, as footage shows the clear affection between him and Kourtney. Then the tone changes as it’s announced that “Scott brought a girl in here” during the family’s filmed vacation in Costa Rica and Kim responds by calling him a “f***ing whore.” Disick shouts back, “I’m a sex addict!” over what appears to be a family dinner. “It’s never going to work out,” Kourtney laments. Yikes.





Next up is Kanye West’s meltdown. “He walked offstage after three songs,” Kim confides to someone over the phone. The look on Kim’s face says it all: She’s genuinely freaked out. But she’s not the only one with relationship woes. “She wants nothing to do with you anymore,” Kris advises Rob Kardashian, speaking of his baby-mama sometimes-fiancée Blac Chyna. That seems to indicate fans will get to witness their tumultuous dealings with each other too.

Despite all of the drama, they make it clear that they are determined to carry on with business as usual. “At the end of the day, we have each other; that’s everything,” Kris comments as the family members hold hands around a large table to pray together.

Perched between Chyna and Khloé, Scott seems to have made the cut for family prayer time, despite his self-professed affliction. Then again, maybe this meal took place before he diagnosed himself.





