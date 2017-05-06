Scott Disick Enjoys Lunch With British Model Ella Ross at Nobu Malibu

Scott Disick appears to have found some company in Ella Ross.

The 33-year-old reality star was spotted enjoying lunch with the 19-year-old British model at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Friday.

Disick was dressed casually for the mid-day outing in a white T-shirt, light wash jeans and white sneakers, while Ross sported an off-the-shoulder black top and ripped skinny jeans.

View photos



The Mega Agency

Ross, who was seen hanging out with Disick in West Hollywood late last month, appears to have just moved to Los Angeles, taking to Instagram to document her "fresh start" with tons of bikini pics.

Ross isn't the first model to make her way into Disick's life since his split from Kourtney Kardashian. In a new promo for Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the father of three is put under fire for bringing another woman, Chelsea, on the family's Costa Rican vacation.

